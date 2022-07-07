Sacrificial animal waste to be removed by 10pm: LGRD minister

Environment

UNB
07 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

Sacrificial animal waste to be removed by 10pm: LGRD minister

Directives have been given to Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates, local representatives and others concerned to remove the wastes by 7pm to 10pm everywhere, he says

UNB
07 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:33 pm
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam

The waste of sacrificial animals will have to be removed by 10pm on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam.

The minister said while talking to journalists after a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) Bangladesh Country Representative Yuho Hayakawa at the ministry on Thursday.

"From Eid morning, sacrificing of animals will begin and disposing of the waste will start immediately after that. Directives have been given to Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates, local representatives and others concerned to remove the wastes by 7pm to 10pm everywhere," he said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tajul Islam urged all to visit cattle markets and celebrate Eid maintaining the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health as Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in the country.

"One of my instructions was to form a committee of 10 members headed by each ward councillor, which will work on any disaster including Covid. The city corporations have informed that actions have been taken in this regard," he added.

Regarding the meeting, Tajul Islam said, "Jica has expressed interest in financing the construction of Chittagong Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) sewage treatment plant and building communication between Matarbari coal-fired power plant at Maheshkhali and other areas. They have proposed to complete the two projects in Matarbari by 2025 at a cost of over Tk6,000 crore".

Bangladesh / Top News

Local Government and rural development Minister Tajul Islam / Sacrificial animal waste / Eid-ul-Azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work