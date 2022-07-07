Sacrificial animal waste to be removed by 10pm: LGRD minister

The waste of sacrificial animals will have to be removed by 10pm on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam.

The minister said while talking to journalists after a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) Bangladesh Country Representative Yuho Hayakawa at the ministry on Thursday.

"From Eid morning, sacrificing of animals will begin and disposing of the waste will start immediately after that. Directives have been given to Deputy Commissioners, District Magistrates, local representatives and others concerned to remove the wastes by 7pm to 10pm everywhere," he said.

Tajul Islam urged all to visit cattle markets and celebrate Eid maintaining the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health as Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in the country.

"One of my instructions was to form a committee of 10 members headed by each ward councillor, which will work on any disaster including Covid. The city corporations have informed that actions have been taken in this regard," he added.

Regarding the meeting, Tajul Islam said, "Jica has expressed interest in financing the construction of Chittagong Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) sewage treatment plant and building communication between Matarbari coal-fired power plant at Maheshkhali and other areas. They have proposed to complete the two projects in Matarbari by 2025 at a cost of over Tk6,000 crore".