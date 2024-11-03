Rizwana stresses World Bank partnership in advancing Bangladesh's environmental goals

Environment

The discussions focused on bolstering Bangladesh's climate resilience, enhancing environmental safeguards, and exploring opportunities for sustainable development

The adviser at a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat with a World Bank delegation on 3 Nov. Photo: Courtesy
The adviser at a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat with a World Bank delegation on 3 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and Water Resources, has emphasised that Bangladesh's partnership with the World Bank is essential for advancing national environmental priorities. 

"Together, we aim to strengthen the nation's defences against climate threats, protect biodiversity, and foster a sustainable environment for our people," she said at a meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat with a World Bank delegation led by its Practice Manager Christian Albert Peter. 

The discussions focused on bolstering Bangladesh's climate resilience, enhancing environmental safeguards, and exploring opportunities for sustainable development, said a press release.

Christian Albert Peter expressed the World Bank's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote green growth, environmental protection, and community resilience amid climate change challenges. 

"Our shared vision with Bangladesh is to integrate environmental considerations into all development projects, ensuring long-term ecological health and socioeconomic well-being," he said.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to explore project areas and strategic interventions to address climate adaptation, sustainable development, and biodiversity conservation. 

Both sides expressed optimism about the positive impacts of these initiatives, reaffirming their dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable growth in Bangladesh.

The secretary, additional secretary, and joint secretary of the Ministry of Environment, along with World Bank officials Ana Lusia Gomes Lima, Senior Environmental Specialist; Eun Joo Allison Yi, Senior Environmental Specialist; and Jihae Kwon, Environmental Economist, were also present.

Forest and Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan / World Bank / environment

