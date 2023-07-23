Rangamati SP wins PM’s National Award for Tree Plantation

Rangamati Hill District police has won the Prime Minister's National Award for Tree Plantation.

For special contribution to tree plantation, in the 'kha' category, the office of the Rangamati Superintendent of Police received the third prize.

Regarding this, on 23 July, crest, certificate and money check were given to the recipients of the Prime Minister's National Award for Tree Plantation at the closing ceremony of National Tree Fair 2023 at Dhaka Forestry Office.

Chief guest of the programme, Shahab Uddin, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change handed over the award to Mir Abu Tauhid, SP of Rangamati.

At the end of the ceremony, the Rangamati SP paid a courtesy call on to the Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun at the police headquarters.

The superintendent of police expressed special gratitude to Md Alamgir Kabir and Mir Moddasser Hossain, two former superintendents of Rangamati Hill District police, for paving the path for a greener Rangamati.