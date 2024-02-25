Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (25 February) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," a met office bulletin said.

Night temperature may fall by (1-2) degrees Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin added.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius at Cumilla in Chattogram division while today's minimum temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia in the Rangpur division.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 28 millimetres (mm) at Bogura in Rajshahi division.

The sun sets at 5:59 pm today and rises at 6:24 am tomorrow in the capital.