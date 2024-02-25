Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Environment

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 28 millimetres (mm) at Bogura in Rajshahi division

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 12:28 pm
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (25 February) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," a met office bulletin said.

Night temperature may fall by (1-2) degrees Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius at Cumilla in Chattogram division while today's minimum temperature of 13.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia in the Rangpur division.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 28 millimetres (mm) at Bogura in Rajshahi division.

The sun sets at 5:59 pm today and rises at 6:24 am tomorrow in the capital.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rain forecast / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

1h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

2h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

5h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

14h | Videos
Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

2h | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

15h | Videos
Reliance shop for poor students

Reliance shop for poor students

4h | Videos