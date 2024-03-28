Rain with temporary gusty wind likely over Country

Environment

BSS
28 March, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 12:36 pm

File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB
File photo of rain in Dhaka streets. Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over seven divisions in the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", said a met office release here today.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.5°C at Rangamati and minimum temperature today was recorded 18.2°C at Nikli.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 17 millimeters (mm)at Chandpur.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. The sun sets today at  06:13pm and rises tomorrow at 5:54am in the capital.

