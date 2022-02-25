Rain with temporary gusty wind likely few places over country

Environment

BSS
25 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:06 pm

Related News

Rain with temporary gusty wind likely few places over country

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 34 millimetres (mm) at Sayedpur

BSS
25 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 01:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Light to moderate fog may occur at isolated places over the country during late night to morning, according to a met office release here today.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by 1—2 degree Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 31.8 degree Celsius at Patuakhali and today's minimum temperature 14.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 34 millimetres (mm) at Sayedpur.

The trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas.  Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

The sun sets today at 05:59pm and rises at 06:24am Saturday in the capital.

Top News

Met office / Weather / Rain forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused