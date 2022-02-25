Rain with temporary gusty wind likely few places over country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Light to moderate fog may occur at isolated places over the country during late night to morning, according to a met office release here today.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may fall by 1—2 degree Celsius over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 31.8 degree Celsius at Patuakhali and today's minimum temperature 14.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 34 millimetres (mm) at Sayedpur.

The trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.

The sun sets today at 05:59pm and rises at 06:24am Saturday in the capital.