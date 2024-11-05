Rain likely tonight in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Environment

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

Rain likely tonight in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Rain in University of Dhaka&#039;s TSC area on 12 Oct. Photo: The Business Standard
Rain in University of Dhaka's TSC area on 12 Oct. Photo: The Business Standard

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at all eight divisions of the country in the next 72 hours from 6pm today (5 November).

Rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At around 7:30pm, thunder sounds could be heard and lightning was spotted in the sky.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country during early morning.

According to the BMD's outlook for the next five days, rainfall is likely to end.

 

Top News

rain / BMD / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

1h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

1h | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

2h | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

3h | Videos