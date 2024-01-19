Rain likely over 4 divisions including Dhaka in next 5 days, says Met office

UNB
19 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 12:46 pm

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Rain and thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Chattogram divisions in the next five days, according to a met office bulletin on Friday (19 January).

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky in other parts of the country.

Moderate to thick fog may envelop the entire country from midnight to morning, persisting in some areas until noon today. This could lead to temporary disruptions in air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication due to reduced visibility, according to Met Office's weather bulletin for Friday.

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over the Rangpur division and the districts of Kishoregonj and Noagaon. This chilly weather pattern is expected to persist in these areas, it said.

Night temperatures are projected to rise slightly, and daytime temperatures may experience an increase of (1-3)°C across the country. Cold-day conditions are likely to prevail in certain areas.

At Dhaka, the wind is expected to blow from the West/North-westerly direction at speeds ranging between 8-12 kph, said Met Office.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

