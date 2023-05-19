Rain with gusty wind likely

Environment

BSS
19 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 12:36 pm

Related News

Rain with gusty wind likely

BSS
19 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 12:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places across the country, said a met office weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with hails at isolated places over the country," it elaborated.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 33.5 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 19.8 degree Celsius jointly at Bandarban and Barishal.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 57 millimetres (mm) at Mongla.

The sun sets at 6:36pm today and rises at 5:14am tomorrow in the capital.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rain forecast / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

3h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

16h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

3h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

17h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors