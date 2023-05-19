Rain with gusty wind likely

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places across the country, said a met office weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with hails at isolated places over the country," it elaborated.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 33.5 degree Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 19.8 degree Celsius jointly at Bandarban and Barishal.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 57 millimetres (mm) at Mongla.

The sun sets at 6:36pm today and rises at 5:14am tomorrow in the capital.