November rain welcomes winter chills

The country saw the start of winter chills on Saturday through gloomy and wet weather. From the morning, light rain descended on different parts of the country, including the capital.

"Two mm [millimetre] of rainfall was recorded from 6am to 9am. Due to a low depression, light to moderate rain may continue for the next two days or 48 hours," said AKM Ruhul Kuddus of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Because of the rain, the temperature is expected to fall by 1 to 3-degree Celsius across the country during the daytime. At night, however, the temperature is likely to remain nearly unchanged, Kuddus said, adding that this may signal the start of wintertime.

Meanwhile, the sudden light rainfall in the capital prompted a transport shortage. Office-goers fell in trouble in the morning in finding rickshaws or CNG run auto-rickshaws to go to their workplaces.

Some had to pay higher than usual fares, as rickshaws and CNGs began overcharging passengers.

According to a Met office bulletin, light rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions on Sunday too. The weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country.

The bulletin also said the well-marked low depression over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas had weakened. A low-level trough was observed over the North Bay.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Andaman Sea in the next 24 hours.

