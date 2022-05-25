Rain drenches Dhaka, showers likely in parts of country

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 01:26 pm

Rain drenches Dhaka, showers likely in parts of country

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 01:26 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Residents of Dhaka got a reprieve from the sizzling summer heat on Wednesday (25 May) noon as rain drenched the capital.

Earlier, the weather department predicted showers in parts of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours.

According to the regular Met office bulletin, "Rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally winds are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions."

It also forecasted rain and thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind. 

A mild heat wave is sweeping through the Khulna division and Gopalgonj, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Pabna, Rajshahi, Barishal and Patuakhali districts, and it may abate at some places.

Meanwhile, the trough of low extended from Bihar to North Bay across West Bengal and southern part of Bangladesh persists, the Met office added. 

The maximum rainfall was recorded at 59 mm in Maijdee Court in Noakhali. Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

