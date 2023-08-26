Public-private partnership crucial to combat plastic pollution

In a united call to action, stakeholders from the plastic sector have underscored the significance of public-private partnerships in the ongoing battle against plastic pollution alongside government-backed policies.



At a seminar on "Innovation for plastic circularity in Bangladesh" held at a city hotel on Saturday, experts advocate for collaborative efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of curbing plastic waste generation and promoting sustainable practices.



Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, acknowledged the gap between policy-making and implementation.

Recognising the limitations of policy implementation, he further said, "Now we want to make a roadmap for it. We will implement the policy. For this, the work has to be done through public-private partnerships."



Aligned with the global sustainability agenda, Bangladesh is actively pursuing the ambitious goals of achieving a 50% recycling rate for plastic waste by 2025, a 30% reduction in plastic pollution by 2030, and a substantial 50% decrease in the utilisation of plastic derived from virgin materials by 2030.



Saber Hossain highlighted the challenge of applying the "polluter-pays" principle within Bangladesh. He stressed that polluters should bear the costs, including industries like tanneries, requiring stricter enforcement. With Bangladesh's economy projected to grow significantly, environmental considerations are crucial. The country plans to evaluate its natural resources throughout the year, akin to an organisation's profit-loss calculation.

He further underscores the proactive anticipation of environmental consequences as Bangladesh's economy projects a potential growth of one trillion dollars in the coming 12 to 13 years. This growth necessitates a profound consideration of the escalating pollution levels that could result. To address the matter, the country will measure the fluctuation of natural resources throughout the year.

Unilever Bangladesh Limited and Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (Bpgmea) jointly arranged the seminar.

While presenting a keynote paper at the seminar, Dr Colin Kerr, global head of packaging excellence and technology, Unilever, spotlighted its concerted efforts to curtail plastic usage in its packaging, diminish reliance on virgin plastic, and adopt 100% recyclable plastic, all aimed at fostering a waste-free global environment.



He underscored the need for partnerships and collaborations across diverse industries, governmental bodies, and international organisations.



At that time, Saber Hossain Chowdhury sought Unilever's investment in establishing a research hub in Bangladesh, similar to its existing enterprise in India and the UK.



Ijaz Hossain, former BUET professor, highlighted Bangladesh's 40% plastic recycling rate compared to the global 9-10%. Effective waste management, particularly MRFs, supported by city corporations, is vital.

Tauhidul Islam, CEO of Chattogram City Corporation, discussed integrated plastic waste management efforts and its role in mitigating issues like waterlogging.

He said current plastic waste volumes might hinder the attainment of goals set for 2025-2030.



Fahmida Khanom, additional secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, raised concerns about misleading labels on plastic products and inadequate capacity for handling microplastics and hazardous materials.

Representatives from Unilever, Akij, Pran RFL, Bengal, and other manufacturers emphasised ongoing initiatives and the importance of government policy support.