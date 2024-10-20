Polythene-bag free markets will be rewarded: Adviser Rizwana

Rizwana addressing a meeting with business owners at the conference room of the Department of Environment on 20 Oct. Photo: Collected

With the nationwide ban on the use of Polythene bags coming into effect from 1 November, the government has decided to reward the markets in the capital that will be able to ensure full compliance.

"The markets in Dhaka that will be able to eliminate polythene and polypropylene shopping bags by 31 December will be rewarded," Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told shopowners at a meeting at the Department of Environment office here on Sunday.

The adviser also urged businesses to adopt environmentally-friendly polythene alternatives, such as jute bags, and called for student involvement in promoting the transition.

"Polythene poses a serious threat to both the environment and public health. We need businesses to step up and enforce the ban.

"The production, transportation, marketing, and storage of polythene bags are strictly prohibited. Environmentally friendly alternatives, such as jute bags, must be used," Rizwana added.

The adviser further said the government received positive feedback after enforcing the ban on polythene use at superstores, which came into effect on 1 October. "Customers themselves are now not willing to use plastic bags."

She said the anti-plastic drives will be conducted at superstores as well at the polythene shopping bag manufacturing units from 1 November.

The adviser also noted that a list of single-use plastic products has already been prepared. However, those have not been banned yet. "Currently, we are implementing a ban only on polythene bags."

Rizwana further said in November students will be assigned to raise awareness against the use of polythene in markets, and drives will be conducted at markets in December.

Acknowledging that the price of jute-made bags has meanwhile increased, she underscored the need for increasing jute bag use to keep the domestic jute industry alive. "The price of jute bags will come down once the bulk supply arrives

"The adoption of jute and cloth bags should be ensured as a substitute for polythene," Rizwana added.

The adviser further said that as an alternative to plastic, the government may examine the feasibility of certifying bioplastic (biodegradable plastic) products and determine if it can be used on a limited scale. "However, no decision has been taken on this yet," she added.

At the meeting, leaders of shopowners' associations extended support to the governmental decision and also issued various recommendations.

Helal Talukder, president of Uttara Rajlaxmi Market, recommended halting the production of polythene at first, instead of going tough on the markets, so that businesses can cope with the transition to polythene alternatives gradually. "At the same time, alternative bags should be made available."

Dr Kishore, vice president of Ramna Bhaban Market, underscored the importance of incentives to encourage traders to comply with the ban.