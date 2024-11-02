Polybag ban ignored as shoppers, sellers continue to use it

Shoppers carry daily essentials in polythene bags at a Dhaka kitchen market ignoring a ban on polythene bag use on 1 November 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Shoppers and sellers at several kitchen markets in the capital have continued to use polythene bags despite the government's ban on their use that began on Friday across the country, citing a lack of alternatives and long-standing habits.

On Friday (1 November), many shoppers, including Shahina Begum, were seen filling four to five polythene bags with vegetables like beans, radishes, potatoes, and cucumbers at Taltala kitchen market in Agargaon.

She said, "I have to use polythene bags because the sellers don't provide alternatives. I will bring a bigger bag next time for shopping. It's a habit built over many years, so it will take some time to change."

The government must take steps to supply alternative bags at low prices in the market, she added.

Md Ashraf, a meat seller in the same market, echoed similar concerns, saying, "We know the harmful effects of polythene, but we need alternatives. If we wrap meat in cloth or jute, it gets stained with blood. No alternatives have been supplied yet."

He added, "Customers often come without bags or refuse to buy reusable ones. If I don't wrap the meat in polythene, they won't buy it."

This issue was not limited to Agargaon market; a similar situation was observed at five other markets across the capital, including Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, and Kathalbagan.

While some customers were seen using cloth, jute, and reusable plastic bags, the majority continued to use polythene.

Monitoring efforts to enforce the ban began on Friday morning.

Most buyers and sellers reported awareness of the ban but admitted to using polythene bags out of necessity due to the lack of viable alternatives. Customers showed little interest in purchasing jute or reusable bags.

Vegetable seller Md Yusuf at Shewrapara kitchen market said, "Banning polythene bags would benefit us as we spend Tk300-400 on it daily. But if I stop using it now, customers will just go to nearby shops still using polythene. If the supply is stopped entirely, customers will bring larger bags."

Halim, another vegetable seller, added, "How will we supply to the market? Customers want polythene even when buying bananas."

Karwan Bazar customer Kohinur Alam Tuhin said, "We use what we can easily and cheaply find. The factories where these are produced should be shut down. We will be compelled to carry cloth bags."

"I didn't bring a bag, so I have to take it in a polythene bag. I promise I will bring a bag next time. But it will take us a little time to cooperate on this matter," said advocate Mamunur Rashid, a customer at Kathalbagan.

Action against polythene producers from tomorrow

The interim government will launch mobile court drives across the country tomorrow to clamp down on polythene bag manufacturers, said Tapan Kumar Biswas, additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

He announced the initiative during an awareness campaign at Mohammadpur Krishi Market on Friday, urging the public to shift to jute and cloth bags.

Shopkeepers were instructed to halt polythene use and warned of strict penalties for violations.

Biswas further noted that from 3 November, legal measures will be enforced against anyone producing polythene shopping bags, with district authorities directed to oversee the crackdown.