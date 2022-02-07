Permission to fell trees is required even for privately owned properties

07 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
07 February, 2022

Permission to fell trees is required even for privately owned properties

"Permanent trees are off-limits. But vegetable trees such as gourd trees can be felled if needed"

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Government permission must be obtained to fell large trees planted by individuals even in their privately owned properties, states a draft law of "Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation Act, 2022."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the law at the cabinet meeting held virtually on Monday (7 February) from her official residence Ganobhaban. Ministers of the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat also joined the meeting via video conference.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam also spoke at a press briefing in the Secretariat after the meeting.

"Permanent trees are off-limits. But vegetable trees such as gourd trees can be felled if needed. People who plant gardens or permanent trees will not be allowed to cut them down as they wish. There are such rules in almost every country in the world," he stated.

"In Saudia Arabia and India, even a fallen tree cannot be cut from your private yard without the permission of the City Corporation or concerned authorities. This law must be implemented," he urged.

He also said, "In case of difficult situations where the permission process is being delayed, the authorities will try to make it easier and also if the application can be made online."

"Apart from protected forests, other forest areas are also protected under the Act," the cabinet secretary said. He said that instructions have been given out to take special protective measures for other forests besides the government-owned ones, such as Agar in Sylhet.

The Cabinet also asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to launch a promotion campaign before implementing the provisions of the law.

