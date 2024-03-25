Partnerships between govt agencies, international organisations pivotal in achieving dev goals: Saber 

The minister in a meeting with Munir M. Miraly, Resident Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), on 24 March at his residence at Paribagh, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said partnerships between government agencies and international organisations are pivotal in achieving sustainable development goals.

He said collaborative efforts are greatly important in implementing effective strategies to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

He met with Munir M. Miraly, Resident Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), on Sunday at his residence at Paribagh, Dhaka.

During the meeting, Saber Chowdhury and Munir M. Miraly discussed a range of issues, including climate actions, and community resilience-building initiatives. Munir M. Miraly reaffirmed the Aga Khan Development Network's dedication to supporting Bangladesh's developmental efforts.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to further strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Aga Khan Development Network.

Both parties expressed optimism about the prospects of future collaboration and reiterated their shared commitment to advancing environmental conservation and sustainable development goals in Bangladesh.