Over 4,000kg polythene seized, 47 firms fined

The DoE conducted a crackdown on factories producing banned polythene shopping bags on 3 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Environment has seized 4,044 kilograms of banned polythene and fined 47 firms by conducting 15 mobile courts throughout the country.

A total of Tk189,900 in fines were imposed on the firms, said a press release of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry on Tuesday.

The mobile court operations were conducted to check the production, sale, supply, and marketing of banned polythene.

The Department of Environment will continue such anti-pollution drives.

The government has been enforcing a ban on the use and production of polythene and polypropylene bags in supermarkets since 1 October and in all markets since 1 November.

