Over 4,000kg polythene seized, 47 firms fined

Environment

UNB
05 November, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:27 pm

Related News

Over 4,000kg polythene seized, 47 firms fined

UNB
05 November, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 09:27 pm
The DoE conducted a crackdown on factories producing banned polythene shopping bags on 3 Nov. Photo: Courtesy
The DoE conducted a crackdown on factories producing banned polythene shopping bags on 3 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Environment has seized 4,044 kilograms of banned polythene and fined 47 firms by conducting 15 mobile courts throughout the country.

A total of Tk189,900 in fines were imposed on the firms, said a press release of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry on Tuesday.

The mobile court operations were conducted to check the production, sale, supply, and marketing of banned polythene.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Department of Environment will continue such anti-pollution drives.

The government has been enforcing a ban on the use and production of polythene and polypropylene bags in supermarkets since 1 October and in all markets since 1 November.
 

Department of Environment (DoE) / polythene

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

Neymar out of the pitch again; How serious is the injury this time?

1h | Videos
Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

3h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

4h | Videos