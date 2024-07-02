Over 2.5 lakh acres of Forest Department's land illegally occupied: Saber

Over 2.5 lakh acres of land, across the country, belonging to the Forest Department is illegally occupied, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (2 July).

Besides, over 30,000 acres of illegally occupied forest land was evicted till May, the minister said in response to a written question by Awami League MP M Abdul Latif in today's (2 July) Jatiya Sangsad session, presided over by Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The minister also said forest land is being recovered from illegal encroachers and brought under the Forest Department for afforestation. Besides, activities have been strengthened to recover the remaining encroached forest lands.

An eviction proposal will be made to recover 5,000 acres of encroached forest lands through a priority action plan, he added.