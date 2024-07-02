Over 2.5 lakh acres of Forest Department's land illegally occupied: Saber

Environment

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 08:49 pm

Related News

Over 2.5 lakh acres of Forest Department's land illegally occupied: Saber

Over 30,000 acres of illegally occupied forest land was evicted till May, he says

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 08:49 pm
Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury spoke at The two-day-long 9th International Water Conference on 24 January. Photo: Courtesy
Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury spoke at The two-day-long 9th International Water Conference on 24 January. Photo: Courtesy

Over 2.5 lakh acres of land, across the country, belonging to the Forest Department is illegally occupied, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (2 July).

Besides, over 30,000 acres of illegally occupied forest land was evicted till May, the minister said in response to a written question by Awami League MP M Abdul Latif in today's (2 July) Jatiya Sangsad session, presided over by Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The minister also said forest land is being recovered from illegal encroachers and brought under the Forest Department for afforestation. Besides, activities have been strengthened to recover the remaining encroached forest lands.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An eviction proposal will be made to recover 5,000 acres of encroached forest lands through a priority action plan, he added.

Top News

Forest Department / forest land / Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

2h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

12h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

17m | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

1h | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

2h | Videos
Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

2h | Videos