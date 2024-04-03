Operations soon against resorts established on forest land in Gazipur: Saber

Environment

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:38 pm

Related News

Operations soon against resorts established on forest land in Gazipur: Saber

Due to excessive pollution, even vegetables cannot grow in some areas of Gazipur, and fish cannot survive.  The challenges here are clear, not all problems will be solved at once.  If accountability is ensured, then no one can encroach on forest land or harm the environment in the future, the minister says

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 09:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Operations will be conducted soon against the resort and other establishments illegally established by occupying forest land in Gazipur, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (3 April).

"A map of illegal forest land encroachment will be prepared. Irrespective of government institutions, private individuals, and organisations encroaching on forest land, action will be immediate. There will be no compromise on this," the minister said these things at the meeting held at the ministry regarding the protection of forest land and the control of environmental pollution in Gazipur.

"26,000 acres of forest land has been restored. Urgent measures will be taken in the districts around Dhaka," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister said, "Due to excessive pollution, even vegetables cannot grow in some areas of Gazipur, and fish cannot survive.  The challenges here are clear, not all problems will be solved at once.  If accountability is ensured, then no one can encroach on forest land or harm the environment in the future.

"Dumping stations will be designated for the development of waste management. Gazipur will be developed as a model city through the overall development of the environment."

The minister said to the officials that working with transparency and coordination will improve the environment.

Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr Fahmida Khanom, and Director General of the Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid also spoke in the meeting, among others.

Top News

Bangladesh / Gazipur / forest land

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

11h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

1h | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

2h | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

4h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

5h | Videos