Operations soon against resorts established on forest land in Gazipur: Saber

Operations will be conducted soon against the resort and other establishments illegally established by occupying forest land in Gazipur, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (3 April).

"A map of illegal forest land encroachment will be prepared. Irrespective of government institutions, private individuals, and organisations encroaching on forest land, action will be immediate. There will be no compromise on this," the minister said these things at the meeting held at the ministry regarding the protection of forest land and the control of environmental pollution in Gazipur.

"26,000 acres of forest land has been restored. Urgent measures will be taken in the districts around Dhaka," he added.

The minister said, "Due to excessive pollution, even vegetables cannot grow in some areas of Gazipur, and fish cannot survive. The challenges here are clear, not all problems will be solved at once. If accountability is ensured, then no one can encroach on forest land or harm the environment in the future.

"Dumping stations will be designated for the development of waste management. Gazipur will be developed as a model city through the overall development of the environment."

The minister said to the officials that working with transparency and coordination will improve the environment.

Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr Fahmida Khanom, and Director General of the Department of Environment Dr Abdul Hamid also spoke in the meeting, among others.