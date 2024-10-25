One dengue patient dies, 477 hospitalized in last 24 hrs

One dengue patient died and 477 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till this morning (25 October).

"During the period, 228 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 249 patients were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 54,702 while 269 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.