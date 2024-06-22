One dead in Greek wildfires fanned by gale-force winds

Environment

Reuters
22 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 01:48 pm

Related News

One dead in Greek wildfires fanned by gale-force winds

Some 120 firefighters, assisted by dozens of engines, were deployed to tame forest fires in the Achaia region, which spread fast to the nearby district of Ilia and raged uncontrollably

Reuters
22 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 01:48 pm
A local resident holds bottles of water next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, June 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A local resident holds bottles of water next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, June 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man died on Friday as several forest fires fanned by gale-force winds battered Greece's southern tip and forced evacuations, the fire brigade said.

The 55-year-old man was injured in a blaze in the region of Ilia on the Peloponnese peninsula and died at a hospital, said a fire service official. 

Some 120 firefighters, assisted by dozens of engines, were deployed to tame forest fires in the Achaia region, which spread fast to the nearby district of Ilia and raged uncontrollably.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"All forces are making a superhuman effort to tame them," amid winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph), Greek fire brigade spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis said, as about 45 wildfires broke out in the country within a few hours.

Wildfires are common in the Mediterranean country, but they have become more devastating as summers have become hotter, drier and windier, which scientists relate to climate change.

A local resident stands next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, June 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A local resident stands next to a wildfire burning in the village of Latas, in southern Greece, June 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Residents of several villages in the fire-afflicted areas were told to flee their homes, while some used small buckets to assist in firefighting. 

Greek television showed the interior of a stone house gutted by fire.

Civil protection forces have been on alert as the risk of wildfires remains high for Saturday, Vathrakogiannis told a televised briefing. 

One forest fire that briefly threatened houses at a coastal town close to Athens was contained earlier on Friday, the fire brigade said.  

World+Biz / Europe

Greece / Greece Wildfire / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

6h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Long term investment is less risky

Long term investment is less risky

48m | Videos
Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

3h | Videos
An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

6h | Videos