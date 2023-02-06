No triple cropping land can be destroyed: PM directs officials

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned not to destroy any land where three crops are planted and harvested a year.

She issued this directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting held at her office here.

"The premier has given a clear directive that no triple cropping land can be destroyed. No project can be taken on triple cropping lands. Rather these lands will have to be protected," said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said the government will now monitor the matter of protecting triple-cropping land regularly.

The directive came as different ministries received some proposals for using the triple cropping land for development works like solar installation and building construction.