No triple cropping land can be destroyed: PM directs officials

Environment

UNB
06 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

No triple cropping land can be destroyed: PM directs officials

UNB
06 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 04:56 pm
No triple cropping land can be destroyed: PM directs officials

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned not to destroy any land where three crops are planted and harvested a year.

She issued this directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting held at her office here.

"The premier has given a clear directive that no triple cropping land can be destroyed. No project can be taken on triple cropping lands. Rather these lands will have to be protected," said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said the government will now monitor the matter of protecting triple-cropping land regularly.

The directive came as different ministries received some proposals for using the triple cropping land for development works like solar installation and building construction.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Cabinet meeting / cropping systems

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

7h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

6h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

1h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

6h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

6h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'