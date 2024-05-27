No ship could return to Ctg port as sea remains turbulent

“The ships could not be brought back to the jetties from deep sea due to inclement weather,” said CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk.

Chattogram port jetty. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Chattogram port jetty. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

No ships from the deep sea succeeded in returning to the Chattogram Port as of this evening (27 May) despite attempts by authorities after the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a reduced danger signal.

As the impact of Cyclone Remal tore down the region, the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) took the initiative to bring back 19 large and 49 bulk cargo ships which were sent back to the deep sea during high tide yesterday (26 May).

"The ships could not be brought back to the jetties from deep sea due to inclement weather," said CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk.

"We will bring the ships back once the weather stabilises a bit. However, goods delivery from the port's yard has resumed," he added.

According to sources at CPA's Marine Engineering Department, sailors exercised due diligence for berthing ships today but the rough seas and swollen rivers posed a severe safety threat.

Sailors couldn't board their ships as the vessels were shaking violently, they said.

The maritime signal from the met office was lowered to signal number 3. Consequently, the port's internal alert level 4 has been withdrawn.

