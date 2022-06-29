No personal harm to anyone while recovering water bodies: LGRD minister

UNB
29 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 08:46 pm

No personal harm to anyone while recovering water bodies: LGRD minister

Emphasising on the importance of freeing Dhaka’s waterbodies from illegal occupants, Tazul added that the government must recover the lost canals and rivers to turn Dhaka into a beautiful and liveable city

UNB
29 June, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 08:46 pm
Pitch-black water from factories running through a canal in Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital, and draining into the Buriganga River. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Pitch-black water from factories running through a canal in Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital, and draining into the Buriganga River. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam on Wednesday said that the government doesn't want to cause personal damage to anyone while recovering canals and river channels from illegal occupation.

Tazul was speaking at the inauguration of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) re-excavation works on parts of Old Buriganga in the capital's Shahidnagar.

"Those who are enjoying benefits by illegally occupying the city's rivers and canals may get disheartened after seeing our development works. But we have nothing to say to them except showing sympathy. We are doing these works because we think that the people will be benefitted through these measures," said Tazul. 

Emphasising on the importance of freeing Dhaka's waterbodies from illegal occupants, Tazul added that the government must recover the lost canals and rivers to turn Dhaka into a beautiful and liveable city.

DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said that the re-excavation works of the old channel of the Buriganga River will be conducted following the RS map.

"Primarily, we'll excavate 2.7km areas of the old Buriganga channel. We'll also demarcate the area during this time. We'll gradually excavate the entire channel following this process," Taposh said.

Taposh also inaugurated a Garbage Transfer Centre at the 62nd ward of the capital Wednesday (29 June).

Kazi Monirul Islam Monu, lawmaker from Dhaka-5 seat; Farid Ahammad, chief executive officer of DSCC; Saleh Ahmed, chief engineer of DSCC, and councillors of respective wards, among others, were present at the event.

