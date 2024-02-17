No alternative to adequate climate funding for developing countries: Hasan Mahmud in Munich

There is no alternative to strong global partnerships, collective action and inclusive funding for developing countries to deal with climate change impacts, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (17 February).

"The flow of climate financing for developing countries is gradually shrinking but it is the need of the hour to ensure adequate funding for these countries to achieve adaptation and resilience to global climate change," the minister said at an event "Cause and Effect : A Two Front Battle against Climate Change" held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Hasan said Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries with the highest threat of climate change, despite being the country with the lowest carbon emissions – 0.48% of global emissions.

At the same time, he said, Bangladesh is also identified as a unique example to the world in dealing with climate change.

The minister said a flagship plan in the field is the "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan."

He highlighted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the multi-dimensional initiatives in this field.

He also highlighted the premier's policies and programmes, including the Climate Change Trust Fund, Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and National Adaptation Plan, to combat sea level rise, increase in salinity in the coastal areas of the country, drought in the northern region, storms in the southern region, tidal waves, outbreak of floods across the country.

Norway's International Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, United Arab Emirates' Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Binte Mohammed Saeed Almheiri and other panellists reiterated the importance of global concerted efforts to deal with the climate issues.