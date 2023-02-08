National strategy will play important role in conserving sharks and rays: Environment minister

Environment

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:36 pm

Related News

National strategy will play important role in conserving sharks and rays: Environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that this strategic plan related to sharks and rays has been prepared through discussions with various agencies, departments, ministries, traders, communities and foreign consultants

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 03:36 pm
National strategy will play important role in conserving sharks and rays: Environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government-approved "National Conservation Strategy and Plan of Action for Sharks and Rays in Bangladesh 2023-2033" will reduce overfishing and unwanted fishing of sharks and rays.

"The conservation of sharks and rays will be ensured by implementing action plans through better management, regular monitoring, law enforcement and stakeholders' involvement," the minister said during a meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for approval of "Non Detriment Findings" of groups of 2 shark species and 2 ray species and "National Conservation Strategy and Plan of Action for Sharks and Rays in Bangladesh 2023-2033" prepared under Sufal project, said a press release.

The minister also said that "Non-Detriment Findings" will play an important role to prevent the decline of the number of groups of endangered 2 shark and 2 ray species. 

"Sharks and rays are important to the health of our coastal and marine ecosystems. However, overfishing and illegal international trade of their body parts are threatening their existence. Sharks and rays fish species that are at high risk of extinction are strictly protected by our national laws. All law enforcement agencies must effectively enforce laws to protect these species. The support of Customs, Police, Border Guard, Navy, Coast Guard and Maritime Police is crucial to prevent the extinction of these species and stop the illegal wildlife trade," he added. 

Md Shahab Uddin said that this strategic plan related to sharks and rays has been prepared through discussions with various agencies, departments, ministries, traders, communities and foreign consultants.

"The National Conservation Strategy and Plan of Action prepared for sharks and rays in Bangladesh is not only a strategic guideline for actions taken on a priority basis for their conservation. Rather, exemplary guidelines for improving their condition. We must act collectively now to ensure the protection of Sharks and Rays," he added. 

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Development) Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Moniruzzaman; Additional Secretary (EPC) Md Mizanur Rahman, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury; Project Director of Sustainable Forestry and Livelihoods (SUFAL) Project Gobinda Roy; Senior Manager of Wildlife Conservation Society Elisabeth Fahrni Mansur, Programme Advisor and various officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.

Bangladesh

Shark / Ray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

5h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

19h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

21h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes