Moulvibazar police enforce 20 km/h speed limit at Lawachara National Park to protect wildlife

Environment

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 08:58 pm

The police also set up billboards as part of public awareness campaigns to prevent bird hunting and anti-biodiversity activities in Baikka Beel, a fish sanctuary and bird sanctuary 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Moulvibazar district police on Friday (8 September) implemented a speed limit of 20 km/h within the Lauachhara National Park in Moulvibazar to protect wildlife. 

The police also set up billboards as part of public awareness campaigns to prevent bird hunting and anti-biodiversity activities in Baikka Beel, a fish sanctuary and bird sanctuary 

Superintendent of Moulvibazar Police Manjur Rahman said the initiatives aim to safeguard the wildlife in Lauachhara Park from road accidents and preserve the environment in the Baikka Beel area.

The Forest Department had established a speed limit for the forest last year, but due to a lack of supervision and manpower, it couldn't be effectively enforced. 

However, local environmental activists are now optimistic as the police have taken the lead.

Ripon Dey, joint convener of Stand for Our Endangered Wildlife, commended the district police's efforts. 

He pointed out that despite the speed limit being set at 20 km/h in Lawachara, a lack of proper supervision and manpower in the Forest Department had hindered the programme's success, resulting in injuries and deaths of many animals. 

With the police taking charge and providing supervision, implementation should be smoother, he expressed his home while wholeheartedly welcoming this initiative.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Roy, senior officers from the District and Thana Police, as well as members of Stand for Our Endangered Wildlife and volunteers, were present during the operation.

