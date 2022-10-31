More than 20% of yearly deaths linked to air pollution: Study

A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

About 20% of the total annual deaths in the country are associated with air pollution, which is increasing gradually, according to a recent study.

Children between the ages of 1-4 years and the elderly between 60-95 are the most vulnerable groups, as per the study by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD).

Syed Yusuf Saadat, a research fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), made the disclosure while presenting the findings of several studies related to pollution at a dialogue titled "Greening Cities through Reducing Air and Plastic Pollution" arranged by CPD in the capital's Brac Centre Inn on Monday.

The presentation shows the number of deaths associated with air pollution was estimated to be 173,515 in 2019, which is about 20% of all deaths that occurred that year. Deaths from diseases related to air pollution have risen by 9% over the last 20 years.

According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) study, it is estimated that the citizens of Dhaka are losing more than eight years of life expectancy on average. Deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases are the highest, followed by chronic respiratory diseases.

Presenting the keynote, Syed Yusuf Saadat said, "Poor air quality has significant health impacts including leading to Type-2 diabetes, lower respiratory infection, pulmonary diseases, ischemic and cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and chronic heart diseases."

"Particulate matter pollution may even affect the neurological condition of newborns. Each person had to spend Tk8,334 per year on healthcare from their own pocket in 2019," he said.

Bangladesh was the top for having the most polluted air in the world in 2020 and 2021, according to IQAir.

The presentation also shows, in Bangladesh, about 1 million tonnes of mismanaged plastics are generated every year around the coastal areas.

Bangladesh's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled to nine kg in 2020 from three kg in 2005, according to a report by the World Bank.

In Dhaka city alone this amount is 22.5 kg – significantly higher than the national average. Per capita, plastic consumption has more than doubled in Dhaka in the last 15 years, the report mentioned.

Syed Yusuf Saadat said Plastic wastes have collapsed sewage systems by disrupting natural channels, causing floods on the streets of urban areas which led to mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. Due to plastic pollution, 22 canals of Dhaka city have mostly been turned into dumping zones.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, the chief guest at the event, said, "We need to stop using personal cars. To reduce air pollution, school buses should be introduced in Dhaka."

"The eco-friendly bags, invented to replace polythene ones, are still expensive. I would request the concerned to keep the prices affordable," he added.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, "Our government has a target to bring 10% of the area under solar power. Electric cars are coming to the world but they are not yet approved in Bangladesh. We have many plans, but no implementation."

Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD, presided over the event attended by leading pollution experts and business leaders.