Momen urges global leaders to take ambitious climate actions

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has called upon global leaders to take ambitious actions through finance, technology transfer and capacity building for the developing countries to tackle adverse effects of climate change.

He made the remarks while delivering country statement at the Stockholm+50 international meeting, held Swedish capital Stockholm on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Speaking at the plenary session of the meeting, DR Momen emphasized on Bangladesh government's climate actions and initiatives to save the planet including 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' and adoption of 'Planetary Emergency' resolution by the Parliament.

Stockholm+50 international meeting is convened by the United Nations and hosted by Sweden with support from the Government of Kenya.

Under the theme "Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all-our responsibility, our opportunity," this high-level meeting commemorate the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and celebrate 50 years of global environmental action.

Around 150 States Members of the United Nations, Members of the UN Specialized Agencies, IGOs, IFIs are taking part in this international meeting.

On the sidelines of Stockholm+50, Bangladesh foreign minister attended an intergenerational roundtable on exploring how to better understand, think and act for future generations.

In the roundtable, he shared the important policies of the government to leave behind a safe, climate resilient and prosperous Bangladesh for the young generation.

Bangladesh also joined a "Ministerial Statement on Future Generations" which aims to recognize the responsibilities of the present generations towards future generations and take specific actions to leave a planet that will not be irreversibly damaged by climate change and other human activity.

Dr Momen also held bilateral meetings with the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

During the meeting, the UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner highly praised Bangladesh's commitment to the Paris Agreement and her leadership role in global climate actions.

Momen sought support from UNDP in developing early warning system for flash floods, heightening embankments to serve both the purposes of protecting floods, creating carbon sinks by planting mangroves.

