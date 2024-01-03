Moderate cold wave grips north, may spread across country

Rangpur division on Wednesday (3 January) experienced the onset of a moderate cold wave, signalling a drop in temperatures that may extend to Dhaka, Rajshahi, and other regions in the coming week, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Despite the anticipated temperature decline, the likelihood of a severe cold wave remains minimal this season.

On 7 January, the day of the elections, the Met Office predicts a further nationwide temperature drop accompanied by fog until noon.

Currently, a mild to moderate cold wave is affecting districts including Dinajpur, Panchagarh, and Nilphamari, with the potential for continuation.

Nationwide weather is expected to remain primarily dry with temporarily partly cloudy skies. However, there's a chance of light or drizzled rain in select areas of the Rajshahi division.

Meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain told The Business Standard that temperatures may continue to drop after 9 January. While the overall temperature is expected to remain relatively constant in the next few days, a moderate cold wave is forecasted on 7 January in certain regions, including Rangpur and Rajshahi.

Monowar Hossain categorised cold waves based on temperature ranges—below 6 degrees Celsius is severe, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius is moderate, and 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is mild.

Wednesday recorded the country's lowest temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, indicative of a prevailing moderate cold wave in the area.

Widespread fog has accompanied the temperature drop, causing disruptions in northern regions. The fog raises concerns about disruptions to air traffic, inland water transport, and road communication.