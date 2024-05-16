Mild to moderate heatwave sweeps country

BSS
16 May, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 08:51 pm

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

A mild to moderate heatwave is currently impacting all eight divisions, including Dhaka, and is expected to continue.

This weather pattern, affecting Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, reports UNB citing the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). 

The forecast indicates predominantly dry weather conditions with temporary periods of partly cloudy skies across the country. 

Both day and night temperatures are anticipated to rise slightly, which may increase discomfort due to higher moisture levels in the air.

On Wednesday, Dinajpur experienced the country's highest temperature at 39 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature recorded was 23.1 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, Panchagarh on Thursday.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today (16 May) was recorded at 3 millimetres at Tetulia, reports BSS. A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay. 

Residents of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions should prepare for the ongoing heatwave to persist for the next 48 hours, starting at 6:00pm on Wednesday, according to BMD's fresh heatwave alert.

This weather phenomenon is likely to cause unpleasant conditions for residents due to higher moisture levels in the affected areas, it added.

 

heat wave / Met office

