Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over 8 divisions

BSS
16 May, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 12:49 pm

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over eight divisions across the country and it may continue, said a met office forecast here today (16 May).

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue", it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 39.0 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur and minimum temperature today was recorded 23.1 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 03 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets at 06:35pm today and rises at 05:15am tomorrow in the capital.

heat wave / Met office

