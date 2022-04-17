Mild heat wave sweeps over parts of Bangladesh

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna and Jashore and it may continue, said a Met Office bulletin.

"Rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur division and the districts of Kishoregonj and Brahmanbaria," it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.