Mild heatwave sweeps over four south, south eastern regions

Environment

BSS
09 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 04:51 pm

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Patuakhali, and it may spread, said a met office release in its 24-hour forecast from 9am today (9 April).

The release added that the weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day and night temperatures may rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius at Khepupara, and the minimum temperature today was 19.1 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 6:18 PM today and rises at 5:42am tomorrow in the capital.

