Mild cold wave to persist in parts of Bangladesh

Ignoring the bitter cold, heavily dressed commuters are on their way to work near Rajshahi University on Saturday morning when the temperature was recorded as merely 12 degrees Celsius. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Mild cold wave which is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Panchagarh & Chuadanga may continue for the next several days, said Met office on Sunday (14 January).

The country's lowest Minimum temperature today has been recorded at 8.5°C in Dinajpur, while the highest temperature is recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the lowest minimum temperature has been recorded at 13.4°C at around 6am today, while the met office projected the highest temperature to be 18°C.

"Moderate to thick fog to occur across the country from midnight to morning which may potentially continue until noon in some places," reads a Bangladesh Meteorological Department weather forecast.

Temperatures between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave, and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

This fog is likely to cause temporary disruptions in air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication.

Two flights carrying passengers from two Middle-Eastern countries landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport of Kolkata in India instead of Dhaka due to dense fog last night.

Cold-related illnesses are also on the rise caused by the bone-chilling cold prevailing across the country for a couple of days.

More than 1500 children have received treatment from a Chandpur hospital so far, including 283 in the last two weeks, reports UNB.

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) experienced approximately 13 hours of flight disruption today, primarily caused by dense fog.

"Temperatures are expected to slightly rise at night, while daytime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged with cold day conditions prevailing," the Met Office forecasted.

"The current weather conditions in the country are likely to persist until next Tuesday" said a Met Office source.

Following this, from Wednesday to Friday, there might be a slight increase in temperature.

The Met Office's outlook for the subsequent five days suggests during this time, skies are expected to be cloudy with the possibility of rain.

As cold weather continues, Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy'

As cold weather continues to impact daily life, Dhaka's air quality has been again marked 'unhealthy'.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 164 at 9:10 am this morning, Dhaka ranked eighth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India's Kolkata, Delhi and China's Chengdu occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 360, 246 and 186, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.