Mild cold wave hits parts of Bangladesh

A mild cold wave is sweeping Panchagarh and Moulvibazar districts, and it may continue, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during mid-night to morning, said a Met office bulletin.

Night temperature may fall slightly while day temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Shahnaj Sultana, a meteorologist of BMD, said, "The temperature may fall further across the country and it may continue for five to six days and then the temperature will start rising."

Besides, the Met office has recorded 15.6 ˚C temperatures in Dhaka while the country's highest temperature was recorded 29.0˚C in Sitakunda and Cox's Bazar.

UNB Panchagarh correspondent reports: The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 9.4˚C at Tetulia in Panchagarh on Saturday morning.

"It was recorded at 9 am," said M Russel Shah, an officer of Tetulia weather observatory, adding that 8.4 ˚C temperature was recorded here on Friday."

Poor people are seen lighting fire with straws and tree leaves to fight the cold at night.

Drivers were seen driving vehicles turning on their headlights even at daytime due to thick fog in the morning.

Most people preferred to stay indoors due to the shivering cold.

Meanwhile, the local administration has distributed 24,000 blankets among 2.5 lakh people of the district.