Mild cold wave hits northern Bangladesh, may intensify, says Met Office

The lowest temperature in the country today was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 12:38 pm
File photo of people walking on a foggy road in a winter morning. Photo: UNB
File photo of people walking on a foggy road in a winter morning. Photo: UNB

A mild cold wave is sweeping some northern districts of the country and it may spread, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday (20 January) morning.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal of Moulvibazar on Saturday while the highest temperature 27.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chattogram's Sitakunda and Sandwip upazilas, Feni and Cox's Bazar districts, reads the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Dhaka experienced a minimum of 14.1 degrees Celsius, down from Thursday's 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Thursday (18 January) saw rain in various parts of the country, including Bhola, Jhalakathi, Jashore, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Chuadanga, and scattered showers in Dhaka.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq of the Bangladesh Meteorologist Department said, "As a result of the rain [on Thursday], there has been a substantial decrease in fog across different areas of the country, including the capital, on Friday. As the sun appeared, the day temperature also increased."

More rainfall is expected later this month, according to weather experts.

Cold wave to persist as temperature unlikely to go up until Tuesday: Met office  

Mostafa Kamal Palash, a climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, forecasts two more spells of rain between 24-26 January and around 30 January, based on European and American weather prediction models.

Met office bulletin suggests, moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning today and it may continue till noon at places.

Weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Winter illnesses strain hospitals with patient influx

Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country, reads the bulletin.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave, and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

People of the country, especially in the northern part, have been experiencing severe cold for the last couple of days which has thrown normal life out of gear.

Day labourers, children, and the elderly are the worst sufferers of the shivering cold.
 

