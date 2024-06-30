Met Office advises maritime ports to hoist signal 3

UNB
30 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 06:56 pm

Met Office advises maritime ports to hoist signal 3

“The South West monsoon is strong over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh,” said a Met Office

30 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 06:56 pm
Representational image of maritime cautionary signal.
Representational image of maritime cautionary signal.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three as gusty or squally weather may affect ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

"The South West monsoon is strong over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh," said a Met Office bulletin on Sunday (30 June).

"Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and a steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay," added the bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Meanwhile, "light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely in most places across Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls in some areas, over 24 hours starting from 9 am today," said the BMD.

Daytime temperatures may fall slightly, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, according to the BMD.

