Maritime ports to hoist distant cautionary signal 1

Environment

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 02:13 pm

Cyclone Jawad&#039;s wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.(IMD)
Cyclone Jawad's wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.(IMD)

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla amr Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no. 1.

The Met office disclosed the information through a special bulletin on Friday. 

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deap sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. 

The depression over South-East Bay and its adjoining areas have moved further Northwest wards, intensified into a deep depression and now lies over West Central Bay and adjoining areas.

It is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, according to the Met department. Cyclone Jawad's wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.

