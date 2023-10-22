Maritime ports asked to hoist distant cautionary signal 1

22 October, 2023
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice

Maritime ports of the country have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no one as the depression over West Central Bay and adjoining area, moved northwestwards and now lies over the same area.

At 12 pm on Sunday, it was centred about 1025 kms West-Southwest of Chattogram port, 975 kms West-Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 910 kms southwest of Mongla port and 905 kms Southwest of Payra port, said a Met office bulletin on Sunday.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 kms of the depression centre is about 40 kph rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain moderate near the depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain closed to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

 

