Maritime experts urge adopting green technology to reduce carbon-emission

Environment

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 11:20 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Maritime sector experts at a programme on Thursday emphasised using green fuel and adopting newer technology in light of the guidelines of the International Maritime Organisation, which would emit less carbon for the development of the maritime sector and achieving SDG target.

They made the suggestion at a seminar marking 'World Maritime Day', organised by the shipping ministry at a city hotel.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Mir Tareque Ali said that new technology is being used in other countries from shipbuilding to operation, to reduce carbon emissions in the maritime sector. Some countries have been using electric engines and trying to supply fuel by using hydrogen. The International Maritime Organisation has been providing guidelines based on the practices, he said, adding: there is no progress in this connection in Bangladesh.    

"We have to use low-sulphur fuel in the ships while the fuels should be more fine-graded. LNG can be an option until any other solution is visible," said Tareque Ali. 

State Minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the huge maritime area that Bangladesh has reclaimed should be conserved and utilised at the maximum level. The use of green technology is the only solution to do this. 

Addressing as the chief guest, Law Minister Anisul Haq said that carbon emissions could be reduced only by properly following the international maritime trade and transportation laws and conventions. 

Emphasising a viable maritime industry and the necessity to use newer, greener technology, he said, "The sooner we adapt to it with a proper understanding, our maritime sector will be able to reap its benefits to ensure socio-economic sustainability and achieving our SDG goals." 

Human rights situation has improved in the country

After the seminar, in answering questions on the human rights situation, Anisul Haq said that the caretaker government system would not be reinstated under any circumstances. 

"People of the country believe in the rule of law and they are respectful to the High Court. The High Court has declared the carertaker government system illegal," he said, adding: there is no possibility to return to the system in the face of BNP's movement.

Answering another question of media, the law minister said that the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas should have commented on the human rights situation after passing a few more days here. Then he could have understood that the human rights situation has improved now.

