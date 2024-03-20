Mangrove research centre to be established in Bangladesh: Saber 

Environment

BSS
20 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

Mangrove research centre to be established in Bangladesh: Saber 

Saber said young people will be sensitised to come forward to mangrove restoration and against plastic pollution

BSS
20 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (20 March) said the Bangladesh government will establish a state-of-the-art mangrove research centre in the country.

He said projects will be undertaken on mangrove forest protection, conservation and restoration in the coastal areas of Bangladesh and capacity building for creation of skilled manpower for mangrove conservation.

"The government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration with UAE state-owned organisation DP World to this end," the environment minister told a meeting with an official delegation of the United Arab Emirates in the Bangladesh Secretariat here aiming to discuss on the Mangrove Restoration Project. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said collaborative endeavors with esteemed partners like the UAE are paramount for mangrove ecosystem restoration.

This strategic alliance seeks to leverage collective knowledge, resources, and innovative solutions to ensure the preservation and revitalisation of mangrove habitats, he said.

Saber said young people will be sensitised to come forward to mangrove restoration and against plastic pollution.

Priorities will be given for nature-based solutions, he added.

Ayla Bajwa, Senior Vice President of DP World, said his organisation will work for enhancing, restoring and protecting mangroves, capacity building for science & innovation and empowering communities associated with mangrove ecosystems.

During the meeting, Saber Chowdhury and the UAE delegates explored avenues for mutual cooperation, spanning technological advancements, research initiatives, and sustainable practices. 

They stressed the need for safeguarding mangrove ecosystem, underscoring the significance of community engagement, policy coherence, and inclusive governance frameworks.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Admin) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr Fahmida Khanom, Chief Conservator of Forest Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary of the ministry Dharitri Kumar Sarkar and Jimena Rodriguez, Group Senior Manager - Oceans and Biodiversity, Group Sustainability, DP were present.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / mangrove

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

5h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

8h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

11h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

3h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

2h | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

5h | Videos