Mangrove research centre to be established in Bangladesh: Saber 

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (20 March) said the Bangladesh government will establish a state-of-the-art mangrove research centre in the country.

He said projects will be undertaken on mangrove forest protection, conservation and restoration in the coastal areas of Bangladesh and capacity building for creation of skilled manpower for mangrove conservation.

"The government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration with UAE state-owned organisation DP World to this end," the environment minister told a meeting with an official delegation of the United Arab Emirates in the Bangladesh Secretariat here aiming to discuss on the Mangrove Restoration Project.

He said collaborative endeavors with esteemed partners like the UAE are paramount for mangrove ecosystem restoration.

This strategic alliance seeks to leverage collective knowledge, resources, and innovative solutions to ensure the preservation and revitalisation of mangrove habitats, he said.

Saber said young people will be sensitised to come forward to mangrove restoration and against plastic pollution.

Priorities will be given for nature-based solutions, he added.

Ayla Bajwa, Senior Vice President of DP World, said his organisation will work for enhancing, restoring and protecting mangroves, capacity building for science & innovation and empowering communities associated with mangrove ecosystems.

During the meeting, Saber Chowdhury and the UAE delegates explored avenues for mutual cooperation, spanning technological advancements, research initiatives, and sustainable practices.

They stressed the need for safeguarding mangrove ecosystem, underscoring the significance of community engagement, policy coherence, and inclusive governance frameworks.

Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Admin) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr Fahmida Khanom, Chief Conservator of Forest Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Deputy Secretary of the ministry Dharitri Kumar Sarkar and Jimena Rodriguez, Group Senior Manager - Oceans and Biodiversity, Group Sustainability, DP were present.