Mangrove reforestation to be initiated along 52 rivers and canals near Sundarbans

Environment

UNB
03 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:44 pm

Related News

Mangrove reforestation to be initiated along 52 rivers and canals near Sundarbans

From 6 to 8 July, officials from the Forest Department, French Development Agency, and IUCN Bangladesh will jointly visit the cyclone-affected settlements in the upper Sundarbans and the mangrove model at Sheikh Russel Eco Park

UNB
03 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 01:44 pm
Tree branches touching river water in the Sundarbans. File Photo: TBS
Tree branches touching river water in the Sundarbans. File Photo: TBS

The Forest Department has undertaken a major initiative to restore mangrove forests along the banks of 52 rivers and canals near the Sundarbans in Khulna.

This effort, inspired by the successful mangrove reforestation at Sheikh Russel Eco Park, aims to combat the impacts of climate change by planting native Sundarbans vegetation along these waterways.

In a model project at Sheikh Russel Eco Park in Batiaghata, mangrove reforestation was carried out on five acres of land along a lake, using saline water from the Rupsha River. This reforestation involved planting 4,000 mangrove saplings, setting a precedent for similar efforts in Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira districts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The project, funded by the French Development Agency and implemented by IUCN Bangladesh and the Forest Department, will focus on restoring mangrove forests along 52 rivers and canals that flow through rural areas of Shyamnagar, Mongla, Dakop, Koyra, and Morelganj, eventually entering the Sundarbans.

According to the Sundarbans West Division, this initiative is part of the 'Upper Sundarbans Restoration Program,' designed to enhance climate resilience in the region. The rivers and canals, once teeming with freshwater and vital to the Sundarbans' mangrove ecosystem, have seen diminished water flow due to human activities such as deforestation, construction of embankments, and installation of sluice gates. These activities have led to the decline of mangrove forests along these waterways.

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Bangladesh in September last year highlighted the French government's commitment to supporting climate-affected countries. Following his visit, the French Development Agency, with IUCN Bangladesh's support, launched the 'Upper Sundarbans Restoration Program' to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the Sundarbans and surrounding rural areas.

Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, divisional officer of the Sundarbans West Forest Division, said from 6 to 8 July, officials from the Forest Department, French Development Agency, and IUCN Bangladesh will jointly visit the cyclone-affected settlements in the upper Sundarbans and the mangrove model at Sheikh Russel Eco Park. This visit will lead to the launch of a pilot project aimed at restoring the mangrove forests along the banks of the region's rivers and canals.

Sundarbans / mangrove / reforestation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

1h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

3h | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

1h | Videos
35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

17h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

15h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

5h | Videos