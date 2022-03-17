Low pressure over Bay likely to develop into cyclone ‘Asani’

Environment

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

Low pressure over Bay likely to develop into cyclone ‘Asani’

it could hit the coastal areas of Cox’s Bazar in a few days

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 09:47 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

A low pressure formed over the Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression and might further grow into a cyclonic storm, according to meteorologists.

If that happens, it could hit the coastal areas of Cox's Bazar in a few days. Sri Lanka named the possible cyclone, 'Asani'.

Even though the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has not yet issued any statement about the cyclone, several meteorologists in India and Bangladesh expressed concern about the development.

Dr Biswajit Nath, professor at department of Geography and Environmental Studies, University of Chattogram, on Thursday evening told the Business Standard (TBS), "The low pressure turned into a deep depression around 11am [Bangladesh time] on 17 March."

The depression is expected to pass the Andaman island's port Blair and move northwest on 20 March. If it develops into a full-fledged cyclone by then, the storm will hit the coasts on 22 March, he said.

"The Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal witness cyclonic storms in April every year but formation of this cyclone is a bit unusual at this time in March," Dr Biswajit said, adding that the possibility of the storm being an intense one is however low.

Initially the storm will move northwest but might change direction towards north-northeast. If it manages to make landfall in Bangladesh on 22 March, then the coastal regions of Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar will sustain damages, the professor said.   

Dr Biswajit said the sea surface temperature at the centre of the depression is 26 degrees Celsius and the wind speed is 14.92 km per hour. When it hits the coast on March 22, wind speed will be around 74.8 km per hour.

The cyclone might trigger 1.4 foot high tidal waves on the coast of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. The tidal wave will be up to 2.6 feet high off the coast of Myanmar, he added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression is likely to become a cyclone by 21 March. And when it does, it will move north-northeast towards the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh Met officials have not yet made any observations on the possible cyclone.

Biswajit Chowdhury, an official at the Patenga Meteorological Office, told The Business Standard: "A system has formed in the Indian Ocean. We are monitoring its movements and it is not certain yet whether it will turn into a cyclone."

     

Bangladesh / Top News

cyclone Asani / Cyclone / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

10h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

1h | Videos
Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

1h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh