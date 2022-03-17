Low pressure over Bay likely to develop into cyclone ‘Asani’

A low pressure formed over the Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression and might further grow into a cyclonic storm, according to meteorologists.

If that happens, it could hit the coastal areas of Cox's Bazar in a few days. Sri Lanka named the possible cyclone, 'Asani'.

Even though the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has not yet issued any statement about the cyclone, several meteorologists in India and Bangladesh expressed concern about the development.

Dr Biswajit Nath, professor at department of Geography and Environmental Studies, University of Chattogram, on Thursday evening told the Business Standard (TBS), "The low pressure turned into a deep depression around 11am [Bangladesh time] on 17 March."

The depression is expected to pass the Andaman island's port Blair and move northwest on 20 March. If it develops into a full-fledged cyclone by then, the storm will hit the coasts on 22 March, he said.

"The Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal witness cyclonic storms in April every year but formation of this cyclone is a bit unusual at this time in March," Dr Biswajit said, adding that the possibility of the storm being an intense one is however low.

Initially the storm will move northwest but might change direction towards north-northeast. If it manages to make landfall in Bangladesh on 22 March, then the coastal regions of Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar will sustain damages, the professor said.

Dr Biswajit said the sea surface temperature at the centre of the depression is 26 degrees Celsius and the wind speed is 14.92 km per hour. When it hits the coast on March 22, wind speed will be around 74.8 km per hour.

The cyclone might trigger 1.4 foot high tidal waves on the coast of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. The tidal wave will be up to 2.6 feet high off the coast of Myanmar, he added.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the depression is likely to become a cyclone by 21 March. And when it does, it will move north-northeast towards the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh Met officials have not yet made any observations on the possible cyclone.

Biswajit Chowdhury, an official at the Patenga Meteorological Office, told The Business Standard: "A system has formed in the Indian Ocean. We are monitoring its movements and it is not certain yet whether it will turn into a cyclone."