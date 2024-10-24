Low-lying areas under risk of inundation due to cyclone Dana: BMD

24 October, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 05:24 pm

Low-lying areas under risk of inundation due to cyclone Dana: BMD

The severe cyclonic storm Dana moved north-north-westwards and now lies over west-central Bay of Bengal

Floodwaters have submerged vast stretches of low-lying areas and riverbanks. Photo: UNB
Floodwaters have submerged vast stretches of low-lying areas and riverbanks. Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a warning regarding the peripheral effects of a severe cyclonic storm, which could cause significant surges along the country's coastal regions.

According to BMD, low-lying areas of the coastal districts, including Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Borguna, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar, as well as their offshore islands and chars, are at risk of being inundated by wind-driven surges of 2-3 feet above the normal astronomical tide.

The severe cyclonic storm Dana over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-north-westwards and now lies over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay and it is likely to intensify further over time.

The cyclone was centred at 6am today (24 October) about 595 kms southwest of Chattogram Port, 555 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 485 kms south of Mongla Port and 475 kms south-southwest of Payra Port.

