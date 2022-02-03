Lioness dies in Gazipur Safari Park

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:39 pm

Representational image
Representational image

Following the unexpected deaths of 11 zebras, an African-breed lioness has succumbed to her sickness at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur. 

The lioness, aged 11, breathed her last this afternoon after suffering from sickness for months. 

Veterinarians first diagnosed her with retained water in a part of her stomach on 11 August last year.  

Since then, the lioness has been undergoing treatment by the park's veterinarian upon consultation with Dr ABM Shaheed Ullah, former curator of Mirpur national zoo, and Professor Dr Rafiqul Alam, director of the Surgery and Obstetrics Department of Veterinary Teaching Hospital of Bangladesh Agricultural University. 

In the aftermath, she developed other physical complications including pain in the leg, bleeding from her mouth and breathing problems. 

Despite undergoing treatment, the lioness was found dead today.

Earlier, 11 zebras died at the park in the span of just three weeks – from 2 January to 24 January.
 

lioness / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park

