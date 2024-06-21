Light to moderate rain likely across country: Met Office

Environment

UNB
21 June, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:11 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours commencing 9am today (21 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 134 mm rainfall was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia in 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, a trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over North Bay

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay.

