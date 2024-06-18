Light to moderate rain likely across country: Met office

Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the country over 24 hours commencing 9am today (18 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 153 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6am today.

Besides, a mild heat wave is sweeping Khulna division and the districts of Patuakhali, Bhola, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Pabna and it may continue, reads the bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

Meanwhile, the trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over North Bay, BMD said.