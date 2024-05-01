At least 6 dead from heatstroke yesterday across country

UNB
01 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 10:37 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

At least six people reportedly died from heat stroke in Munshiganj, Natore, Sirajganj, Satkhira, and Jhenaidah districts yesterday (30 April) as the country continues to experience its longest heatwave on record.

Of them, two died in Munshiganj, and one each in Natore, Sirajganj, Satkhira, and Jhenaidah.

The deceased were identified as Omar Ali, 65, and Abdul Baten, 68, both hailing from Sadar upazila of Munshiganj, Khairul Islam, 50, a resident of Khajura Ujanpara village under Naldanga upazila of Natore, Jillur Rahman, 35, of Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila, Faruk Hossain, an English teacher of Nabarun High Girls School in Satkhira Sadar and Mizanur Rahman, 35, a fish trader in Shailkupa of Jhenaidah.

In Munshiganj, Omar fell ill while working in a cropland in the Sadar upazila, while Baten felt sick on his way to the land office in the same upazila in the morning.

They were rushed to Sadar hospital where physicians declared them dead upon arrival, confirmed Dr Shoibal Basak, a physician at the emergency department of the hospital.

He said the duo died from the heat stroke amid the scorching heat.

In Natore, Khairul died of heat stroke while picking up maize from a field at Naldanga upazila

According to the locals, Khairul, an expatriate returnee, went to collect maize from his own field. At one point, in the extreme heat, he fell ill and collapsed to the ground while also having convulsions.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to a local community clinic, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Khairul died of a heat stroke, duty doctor Khorshed Alam confirmed.

In Sirajganj, farmer Jillur fell sick while working in his cropland in the Ullapara in the morning.

He breathed his last on his way to Sadar hospital, said Dr Samiul Islam of the hospital.

He, however, said they weren't confirmed whether the farmer died from the heat stroke.

In Satkhira, school teacher Faruk felt sick while attending class on Monday amid the heatwave.

At first he was taken to Satkhira Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCL) where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Dr Kazi Arif, head of the Satkhira Medical College Hospital department, said the teacher had a heat stroke due to excessive heat.

Later, he was admitted to Khulna City Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He died this morning while on life support, he added.

In Jhenaidah, fish trader Mizanur Rahman fell sick at noon while selling fish at a local bazar in Shailkupa upazila.

He died on the way to a hospital, locals said.

Comments

