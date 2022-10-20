JS body for stopping illegal sand mining to protect reserved forest areas

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today recommended stopping illegal sand mining for protecting reserved forest areas in the country.

The parliamentary watchdog made the recommendation at its 31st meeting held at the Sangsad Bhaban here with committee chairman Saber Hossain Chowdhury in the chair, said a press release.

The committee sought stricter actions from all concerned to stop illegal sand mining to protect reserved forest areas, including those in Cox's Bazar.

It urged all to be stricter in this regard and sought cooperation of all concerned over stopping illegal sand mining issue.

It instructed serving notices of warning on environment-polluting hotels, motels and resorts, which have been built by breaking the rules in St Martin Island of the country.

The meeting also put emphasis on displaying and promoting the activities implemented by the government of Bangladesh to deal with the risks and harmful effects of climate change at the Bangladeshi pavilion in the upcoming COP-27 conference alongside holding various side events there.

In the meeting, the committee recommended the ministry to be more vigilant for ensuring proper implementation of the existing laws against wildlife trafficking.

It also suggested taking necessary steps to prevent such trafficking.

Committee members - Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, deputy minister Habibun Nahar, Tanvir Shakil Joy, Jafar Alam and Khodeja Nasrin Akter Hossain were, among others, present at the meeting.